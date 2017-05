Detroit Mom Blog holding event for moms Saturday in Novi Good Day Detroit Mom Blog holding event for moms Saturday in Novi A cool event is happening this weekend for new and expecting mom.



Elizabeth Lewis, founder of Detroit Mom Blog, joins Fox 2 to talk about the event called BLOOM.

It takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sturday at Everbrook Academy, 26195 Beck Road in Novi.

CLICK HERE for more information.