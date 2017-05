Snoop Dogg, Mo Peterson to play in basketball fundraiser for Flint Good Day Snoop Dogg, Mo Peterson to play in basketball fundraiser for Flint Mo Peterson and Snoop Dogg will battle it out on the hardwood this weekend to raise money and awareness for the City of Flint.

- Mo Peterson and Snoop Dogg will battle it out on the hardwood this weekend to raise money and awareness for the City of Flint.

Peterson and Travis Kajy from Troy City Croyo-Lounge are join Fox 2 to talk about Hoops 4 Water.

General admission starts at $10 and VIP tickets start at $148.

CLICK HERE to learn more.