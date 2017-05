Kathy Wakile book signing, jewelry trunk show at Dawood Boutique Good Day Kathy Wakile book signing, jewelry trunk show at Dawood Boutique Real Housewife of New Jersey Kathy Wakile is in town and will be doing a book signing at Dawood Boutique in Grosse Pointe.

The signing is May 18 from 6-9 p.m. Kathy's line of jewelry will also be featured at the boutique. You can get a preview of her jewelry by watching the video in the player above.

Dawood Boutique is located at 16840 Kercheval Avenue in Grosse Pointe. You can get more information on the event here.