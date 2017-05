American Coney Island celebrating 100 years Good Day American Coney Island celebrating 100 years American Coney Island is celebrating 100 years.

- American Coney Island is celebrating 100 years.

The restaurant is celebrating on Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. They offered coneys for 5 cents -- limit one -- early in the morning and in the afternoon they'll be offered for $1.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni visited the restaurant ahead of the big celebration. You can hear more from him and owner Grace Keros in the video player above.