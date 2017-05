Show off Curvy Girl Style with Ashley Stewart Good Day Show off Curvy Girl Style with Ashley Stewart Ashley Stewart's plus size fashion expert Tamara Ivey joined us on The Nine this morning to show off curvy girl style tips and discuss their national event tour Finding Ashley Stewart 2017.

The contest features celebrating women and the search for a brand influencer/model amongst real women. The tour will be making its rounds in Detroit on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th.

Learn more about the tour at http://www.ashleystewart.com/lyctourfindingashley.html.