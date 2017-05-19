Hannah Kasulka from Fox TV's The Exorcist to be at Motor City Comic Con Good Day Hannah Kasulka from Fox TV's The Exorcist to be at Motor City Comic Con

- Hannah Kasulka from Fox TV's recently renewed The Exorcist will be in Detroit this weekend for Motor City Comic Con. She joined us this morning on The Nine to talk about the upcoming event, which you can watch on the video player above.

Comic fans and pop culture enthusiasts from near and far are excited to sit in on panels and visit with their favorite actors, including stars from Weird Science, Guardians of the Galaxy, Arrow, American Pie and many more.

For the first time at the Comic Con, the Michigan premiere of a full-length feature film, The Space Between, by Amy Jo Johnson, who played the pink Power Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, will be featured. This year's Comic Con will take place Friday, May 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

For more information about the event, tickets, panels and VIP passes, visit http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com/.

