Cinetopia Film Festival Coming in June

Spanning 10 days, the Cinetopia Film Festival brings more than 60 films to the Detroit, Dearborn and Ann Arbor area.

The event will include feature-length dramas, comedies and documentaries from the world's best festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto an SXSW and Tribecca.

The festival will take place on June 1st and run through the 11th, and will begin in Ann Arbor and end in Detroit. This year's lineup features a record-breaking 24 Michigan premieres, as well as three U.S. premieres.

For more information and to buy passes for the event, visit http://www.cinetopiafestival.org/