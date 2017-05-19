Taste the world at Tequila Mundo

Posted:May 19 2017 12:14PM EDT

Updated:May 19 2017 12:14PM EDT

(WJBK) - Tasting event Tequila Mundo  is coming to Royal Oak Farmers Market this Saturday, May 20th.

Pablo Lopez of Pablos Tacos and Matt Flynn joined us to make tacos and talk about the event this morning. Watch on the video player above.
The event will feature connoisseurs that are bringing together over 60 distinct varities of tequila from around the world, across the state and down the street. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and go until 11 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR PABLO'S TACOS RED SALSA RECIPE

Learn more about Tequila Mundo and purchase tickets at http://tequilamundo.com/


