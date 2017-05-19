Kickoff Summer with St. Mary's Polish County Fair Good Day Kickoff Summer with St. Mary's Polish County Fair The annual St. Mary's Polish County Fair will return to kickoff summer with a weekend of rides, food and fun.

The festival runs from Friday, May 26th to Monday, may 29th and proceeds will go to benefit the students at the 130-year-old high school. The event is the nation's largest high school fair, attracting more than 100,000 visitors each year. The fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

After 6 p.m., attendees must be 18 or older, with a valid ID, or be accompanied by a parent to enter the fair.

This year will feature a new sports tent, as well as the opportunity to buy tickets early online for a discounted rate.

St. Mary's Preparatory Chef Emily Vannest joined us on The Nine this morning to show us a polish specialty to go along with the themed weekend. Watch on her creation on the video player above.

CLICK HERE TO GET RECIPE FOR GOBLAKI (STUFFED CABBAGE)

Learn more about the fair and to buy tickets, visit https://stmaryspolishcountryfair.afrogs.org/#/index