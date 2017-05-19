Throwback to the 80's and Party for a Purpose Good Day Throwback to the 80's and Party for a Purpose The annual charity event Party for a Purpose will be back this weekend on May 20th, where people are invited to come dressed in their favorite 80's attire and support three local organizations.

Dean Johnson of Party for a Purpose and the band RockStar which will be performing at the event joined us on The Nine this morning. You can watch in the video player above.

Party attendees will be supporting Great Lakes Burn Camp, a special place for children that are burn survivors to meet, heal and grow with each other; Military Blue Star Mothers, a veteran service promoting patriotism and support to military families, and Friends of Jacob, an organization dedicated to supporting families affected by Autism disorders.

Event tickets are $25 at the door, and the event will begin at 6 p.m. Live entertainment will be soon to follow. Learn more at www.80sparty4apurpose.org.