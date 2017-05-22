Heather McDonald at The Emily Stillman Foundation's Night of Laughs Good Day Heather McDonald at The Emily Stillman Foundation's Night of Laughs Actress, comedian and best-selling author Heather McDonald is in town for The Emily Stillman Foundation A Night of Laughs.

It's a VIP dinner and show that raises money for The Emily Stillman Foundation, which was founded in honor of Emily Stillman who passed away just 36 hours after contracting the B strain of meningococcal disease.

The show is Monday, May 22 at The Berman Center for Performing Arts.

To learn more about The Emily Stillman Foundation and the event, visit www.foreveremily.org.