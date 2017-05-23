Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix June 2-4

- The Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix returns June 2-4. The race weekend kicks off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Belle Isle Park.

With no public parking available on Belle Isle during race weekend, transportation is always a key area for fans and the Grand Prix is providing another option this year to go along with its popular and effective park and shuttle system. The event has teamed up with leading ride share providers Lyft and Uber to offer a ride share drop off point at the Detroit Naval Armory, located just over the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone taking advantage of the ride share service will be dropped off in the area along Jefferson Avenue and be shuttled onto the island at no additional cost.

Tickets are now on sale. Fans can get more information and purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com. Tickets start as low as $40.