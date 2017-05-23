How to help in Michigan during May, National Foster Care Awareness Month

- May is National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Here in Michigan, the need is great for people to step up and open their homes to children.

More than 14,000 children are placed in foster care each year.

In Detroit, more than 2,500 children are in the foster system.

Joining Fox 2 this morning from The Children's Center in Detroit was Recruitment Director Shereen Allen-Youngblood.

For more info on how to become a foster parent, call The Children's Center at (313) 262-1119.