Pet Connect: Cats for Seniors

Posted: May 23 2017 12:40PM EDT

Updated: May 23 2017 12:40PM EDT

(WJBK) - As people get older many still enjoy the companionship of a pet, but many may find it more difficult to care for a dog. Dogs require daily exercise and regular activity no matter what the weather might be. This can be a problem in winter months. Cats remain indoors and are easier to care for in most cases. Cats require only feeding and cleaning the litter box which most seniors can easily manager. Cats can also be affectionate, attentive companions. For information about this week's pet of the week contact the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories