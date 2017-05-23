Pet Connect: Cats for Seniors

- As people get older many still enjoy the companionship of a pet, but many may find it more difficult to care for a dog. Dogs require daily exercise and regular activity no matter what the weather might be. This can be a problem in winter months. Cats remain indoors and are easier to care for in most cases. Cats require only feeding and cleaning the litter box which most seniors can easily manager. Cats can also be affectionate, attentive companions. For information about this week's pet of the week contact the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.