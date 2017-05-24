Detroit Music Weekend coming up downtown June 10-11

- A lot of cool stuff is planned during the Detroit Music Weekend, including a free concert from the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.

Detroit Music Weekend takes place June 10-11 in Detroit's Theatre District.

Joining Fox 2 to tell us all about it is the president of Detroit's Music Hall, Vince Paul.



WEEKEND SCHEDULE:



Thursday, June 8, 2017

5:00 PM

Street Naming 'Aretha Franklin Way"

MUSIC HALL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

6:00 PM

DIME - Artist pre-festival JAM

Friday, June 9, 2017

5:30 PM

Inaugural Detroit Music Weekend Gala*

Detroit Opera House Stage

7:00 PM

Gospel Promenade and Sneak Peek of the Detroit Music Stages, Tents and Pavilions -Madison Ave

8:00 PM*

Dedication Ceremony & Superstar "Tribute to Aretha Franklin"

MUSIC HALL CENTER

Surprise guest vocalists with The Detroit SuperBAND

*Ticketed Event



Saturday, June 10, 2017

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Madison Central Stage**

Outdoor Public Legends Concert:

Josh Gracin

Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir

Laith Al-Saadi

DMW SuperBAND

Obed Succari

Sean Blackman-InTransit

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels



11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Invited Artist Showcases Arts & Culture Tent

Featuring: Juried Showcase winners

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Paradise Valley Stage

11:00 PM

DJ D-Nice*

Arts & Culture Tent

6:00pm

Aretha Franklin - Main Event

Madison Central Stage

**Free Event

9:00 PM

Tuxedo ft. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One*

Tickets $80-$120

Arts & Culture Tent

9:00 PM

Awesome DJ mix*

3FIFTY TERRACE

*Ticketed Event

Sunday, June 11, 2017

4:00 PM

R&B Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony*

Tickets $45-$95

6:00 PM

Concert - Music Hall*

*Ticketed Event