Detroit Music Weekend coming up downtown June 10-11
(WJBK) - A lot of cool stuff is planned during the Detroit Music Weekend, including a free concert from the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.
Detroit Music Weekend takes place June 10-11 in Detroit's Theatre District.
Joining Fox 2 to tell us all about it is the president of Detroit's Music Hall, Vince Paul.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
Thursday, June 8, 2017
5:00 PM
Street Naming 'Aretha Franklin Way"
MUSIC HALL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
6:00 PM
DIME - Artist pre-festival JAM
Friday, June 9, 2017
5:30 PM
Inaugural Detroit Music Weekend Gala*
Detroit Opera House Stage
7:00 PM
Gospel Promenade and Sneak Peek of the Detroit Music Stages, Tents and Pavilions -Madison Ave
8:00 PM*
Dedication Ceremony & Superstar "Tribute to Aretha Franklin"
MUSIC HALL CENTER
Surprise guest vocalists with The Detroit SuperBAND
*Ticketed Event
Saturday, June 10, 2017
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Madison Central Stage**
Outdoor Public Legends Concert:
Josh Gracin
Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir
Laith Al-Saadi
DMW SuperBAND
Obed Succari
Sean Blackman-InTransit
Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Invited Artist Showcases Arts & Culture Tent
Featuring: Juried Showcase winners
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Paradise Valley Stage
11:00 PM
DJ D-Nice*
Arts & Culture Tent
6:00pm
Aretha Franklin - Main Event
Madison Central Stage
**Free Event
9:00 PM
Tuxedo ft. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One*
Tickets $80-$120
Arts & Culture Tent
9:00 PM
Awesome DJ mix*
3FIFTY TERRACE
*Ticketed Event
Sunday, June 11, 2017
4:00 PM
R&B Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony*
Tickets $45-$95
6:00 PM
Concert - Music Hall*
*Ticketed Event