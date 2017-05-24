Kensington Metropark Art Fair kicks off Memorial Day weekend
(WJBK) - The Kensington Metropark Art Fair kicks off this Memorial Day weekend.
Sommer Realy joins Fox 2 to show us some of the artwork that will be on display.
The Kensington Metropark Art Fair runs 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Memorial Day Weekend at Maple Beach inside Kensington Metropark.
The Park is directly off of I-96, just west of Novi.
The fair is free with your annual or daily parking pass.
For more information, visit KensingtonArtFair.com.