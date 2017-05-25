DCFC hosting Detroit Cougars 50th Anniversary Match May 27

- The Detroit City Football Club is hosting a Northern Ireland team this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Detroit's first professional soccer team, the Detroit Cougars.

The team was really a Northern Ireland team playing as the Detroit Cougars. William Clay Ford owned the team and chose the name because the Mercury Cougar had just come out that year (1967).

The big game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Hamtramck against Glentoran FC. Other anniversary festivities will also happen this weekend. You can get more information and tickets at https://tickets.detcityfc.com/.

Alex Wright, one of the owners of the Detroit City Football Club and midfielder Bakie Goodman joined us in studio to tell us more about the big match and Detroit City FC. You can watch in the video player above.