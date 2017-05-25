Rising Detroit R&B singer Katrina Carson to perform at Music Hall
(WJBK) - Katrina Carson is a Detroit R&B artist on the rise.
She's performing at the Jazz Cafe inside Detroit's Music Hall on Friday night.
Watch the video above to hear a sample.
