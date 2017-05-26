Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour in Detroit May 26

- Jermaine Dupri is bringing his SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour featuring winners from Lifetime's "The Rap Game" to Detroit on Friday, May 26, 2017.

The concert will be at The Fox Theatre at 7 p.m., and features Miss Mulatto, Mani, Nova, Deetranada, Supa Peach, Price of NY, Lil Key, King Roscoe, Nia Kay and more. Tickets are still available and start at $29.

Jermaine Dupri joined us in studio with three winners of "The Rap Game." You can hear from them and more about the show in the video player above.

To get tickets for the show, visit www.livenation.com.