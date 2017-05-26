Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow honored with The Spirit of Detroit Award

- While in town to promote his concert tour SoSoSUMMER 17, Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow were surprised by Detroit councilmember Mary Sheffield to be honored with The Spirit of Detroit Award.

Sheffield joined us in studio Friday to surprise them with the award.

Jermaine Dupri recently toured a school in Detroit, and talked to the kids about the importance of education.

"Often times we only see one side of hop hop or one side of the artist, and we don't see the side where you are giving back to the community," Sheffield told Dupri. "You don't have to do that - and so, on behalf of the City of Detroit, we believe and I believe that reflects what the Spirit of Detroit is all about so we want to thank you for imparting knowledge and wisdom to our young people and talking about the importance of education."

Sheffield honored Bow Wow with the award for being an inspiration to all young people.

"Thank you for encouraging young people that, no matter what age you are, you can encourage greatness," Sheffield said to Bow Wow.

Dupri says it's a positive show that takes hip hop back to its essence -- being fun.