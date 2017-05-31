Great Wolf Lodge offers new Wine Down Service for parents

- The Great Wolf Lodge is offering a new service for parents after a long day of playing with their children.

The Wine Down Service features a signature wine, cheese and dessert pairing program that allows guests to "wine down."

Joining Fox 2 with more information about the service is Chris Hammond, Great Wolf Lodge's food and beverage director.

According to a release:

"Guests will have the opportunity to choose from featured Wine Down Service packages including:

Rekindle the Bonfire: A romantic and classic pairing with a Great Wolf Lodge twist. This package includes a bottle of Chloe Prosecco paired with luscious dark chocolate-covered strawberries marked with white chocolate paw prints. The combination brings forward the peach, citrus and green apple flavors of the wine and helps satisfy that late night sweet tooth.



While the Pups Sleep, Chardonnay: This tasty pairing featuring brie, dried apricots and crackers unlocks the apple and citrus flavors found in the Cupcake Chardonnay it is paired alongside. Cupcake Vineyards sources its Chardonnay from Monterey County, Calif., where the cool climate and long growing season mix together perfectly for a well-balanced Chardonnay.



It's Been A Fun-Filled Day, Time For Some Cabernet: A platter of cured meats such as prosciutto and soppressata served with Mediterranean green and black olives comes accompanied by Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon, recognized by the editors of Wine Enthusiast magazine as a top choice. The wine features rich aromas and intense red cherry, ripe plum and black currant flavors, intermingling with hints of cocoa, vanilla and spice.



Kids Snoring, More Pinot Noir-ing: Decadent chocolate truffles served with bite-sized dark chocolate morsels brings to life the luxurious, fruit-forward flavor and velvety texture of Love Noir, a Pinot Noir that has burst onto the wine scene with high acclaim."