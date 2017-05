- The community is coming together to bare it all.

The Dare to Bare event takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Joe Louis Arena.

Partipants are invited to "bare it all" during a barre class -- women wearing sports bras and men going shirtless.

Carly Goidosik, owner of The Dailey Method in Birmingham, joins Fox 2 with more details.

