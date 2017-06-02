Inside Belle Isle's Nature Center

- Belle Isle is a beautiful island in the middle of a bustling city that gives Detroiters the sense of nature and relaxation that they may be missing.

The Belle Isle Nature Center is a great place to see some Michigan-native species up close and personal. The center aims to introduce Detroiters to animals that could be found right in their backyard. You can hear more about some of the wildlife from Amy Green, Curator of Education at the Benne Isle Nature Center, in the video player above.

The center is free to the public and is open every day of the week all summer long from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can learn more about the nature center online at www.belleislenaturecenter.org.