Pewabic Pottery's annual Garden Party June 8-11

- The neighborhood around Belle Isle has a lot to offer. Pewabic Pottery is just a short drive away on Jefferson Avenue.



Pewabic was founded in 1903 and continues to operate out of it's national landmark studio that was built in 1907. While many things have changed, Pewabic's craftsman culture remains the same.

The pottery offers classes as well as artist sculptued pieces. Their goal is to foster a progressive environment by celebrating new artists, exhibiting innovative work and offering opportunities to explore, experiment and invent.

Now is the perfect time to visit as Pewabic is getting ready for its annual House and Garden show next week, June 8-11.

The House and Garden Show kicks off Thursday evening with preview party fundraiser. It continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday with tours, live demonstrations, live music and more.

You can get more information and purchase tickets at www.pewabic.org/gardenparty/.