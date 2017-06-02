Daddies, Daughters and 'Dos event June 12

- 6 Salon is bringing back its Daddies, Daughters and 'Dos event to give the dads in our lives a little help in the hair styling department.

George Nikollaj from 6 Salon joined us in studio to tell us more about the event, and to give dads a few tips when it comes to their daughters' hair. Even if the 'do doesn't turn out well, the daddy-daughter time can't be beat.

FOX 2 photographer Jeremy Smith and his daughter Fiona joined us in studio, too.

The class is from 9-11 a.m. at the 6 Salon in Birmingham. You can call the salon to save a spot at (248) 282-5600.