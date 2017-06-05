New Henry Ford Museum exhibit showcases famous font designs

- A new Henry Ford Museum exhibit highlighting House Industries, a font design firm from Delaware, is now open.

The exhibit named "A Type of Learning" showcases type works Houses Industries has done for the New Yorker, Lucky Charms and the Ford GT among others.

Marc Greuther of the Henry Ford Museum spoke with FOX 2's Roop Raj about the font design of House Industries on display. The interview can be seen in the video player above.

The exhibit is open through September 4. For tickets and more information visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/house-industries/