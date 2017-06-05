P.R.C.U.A. Gwiazda dance troupe hosting fundraiser for Poland competition

A group of local polish dancers are preparing to compete at the 2018 World Children's Folk Dance Festival in Poland.

The P.R.C.U.A. Gwiazda dance troupe is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday from 4 to 11 at Hamtramack Moose Lodge #1670 to support their trip.

Troupe director, Jessica Wendt, stopped by The Nine to share event details and some history on Polish dancing. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.