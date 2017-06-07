NFL Alumni Detroit Chapter's Charity Golf Classic June 12

- The Detroit Lions will take some time away from the practice field to hit the links next week for the annual NFL Alumni Charity Golf Classic. This year's event will honor Lions legend Lomas Brown and safety Don Carey.

The NFL Alumni Detroit Chapter's 38th Annual Charity Golf Classic is Monday, June 12 at Tam O'Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield.

Golfers can register and pay at www.NFLAlumniDet.org.

Don Carey and Detroit Alumni Chapter Vice President Pete Chryplewicz joined us in studio to tell us more about the golf classic. You can hear by them in the video player above.