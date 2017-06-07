Lions' Sam Martin teaches FOX 2's Alan Longstreet how to punt

- While visiting the FOX 2 studios, Lions punter Sam Martin and FOX 2's Alan Longstreet headed out to the backyard for some punting lessons.

Will Alan be entering the draft this year? Watch the video above to find out how it went.

Martin joined Fox 2 on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming charity softball game.

It's Team Sam Martin vs. Team Haloti Ngata as the Detroit Lions show off their softball skills. It's all for a good cause -- the game benefits the Sam Martin Foundation, which helps kids in our community.

This year's Celebrity Softball Game will be held at Wayne State University's Ernie Harwell Field, located at 42 W. Warren Ave., in Detroit. Gates open at noon, with the Home Run Derby starting at 1 p.m., and the softball game immediately after. FOX 2 personalities will be there too!

