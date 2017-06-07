Meadow Brook hosting 17th Annual Wine & Craft Beer Festival this August

- Coming up this August is the 17th Annual Wine & Craft Beer Festival at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The event presented by Kroger takes place at 9 p.m. Aug. 26 and from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, and Kroger is offering discounted $15 tickets as well as $10 designated driver tickets.

General admission tickets come with eight craft beer or wine samples and a special wine glass.

Visit ticketmaster.com for more ticket information.

Joining Fox 2 is Rachel Hurst, public affairs manager, and Karen Bloomer, division beverage steward for The Kroger Co. of Michigan.

Watch the video above for more details about the event.