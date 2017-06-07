Bloomfield Open Hunt, Preservation Bloomfield hosting An Evening at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday

- The Bloomfield Open Hunt Club and Preservation Bloomfield are joining the fun, hosting An Evening at the Belmont Stakes.

Event spokesperson Cheryl Hall Lindsay joined FOX 2 along with Pulsar -- a real, live horse.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Bloomfield Open Hunt, 405 E. Long Lake Road, in Bloomfield Hills.

There will be a television viewing of the race on NBC at 6:50 p.m., a silent auction, a gourmet dinner and special entertainment.

Seating is "limited" and will be honored on a first-come reservation basis.

A Belmont Stakes audience reflects dress that suggests "Elegance is an attitude!"

Though not mandatory, ladies are encouraged to wear hats.