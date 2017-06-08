The Southfield Chapter of My Brother's Keeper is hosting a program to prepare young men for positive Summer.

"Celebrate Summer: Safely & Successfully" runs from 9:00am until 11:30am on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Southfield Parks and Rec Building on Evergreen Road.

Topics of discussion will include cyber bullying, domestic violence, retail crimes, careless driving, fireworks safety as well as underage drinking and drug usage.



Registration is required and can be done by calling 248-796-4542 or emailing JoAnne Gurley at jgurley@cityofsouthfield.com or Rhonda Terry at rterry@cityofsouthfield.com.