Fill a Ford truck for kids in Ypsilanti June 10
(WJBK) - Ford vehicles will be throughout the Ypsilanti community on Saturday, June 10 waiting to be stuffed with items for kids.
The donation drive supports HOPE Clinic, and will be collecting school supplies, dental supplies, and new un-opened toys for the children. You can see truck locations below.
The trucks will be out from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can find the trucks at the following locations:
- Kroger (2010 Whittaker Road in Ypsilanti)
- Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office (1501 S Huron Street in Ypsilanti)
- Ypsilanti Police Department (505 W Michigan Avenue)
- Gene Butman Ford (2105 Washtenaw Avenue)
- Shadford Field (YCS Campus, 1885 Packard Road in Ypsilanti)