Novi Woodworking Store offering Father's Day gift classes June 10

- The Novi Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Store is offering free, hands-on, "Make & Take" Bow Tie project classes on June 10.

Participants can learn basic woodworking skills while handcrafting a custom Bow Tie using beautiful hardwoods. No experience or tools are needed and the class - including materials - is free. Instruction will be provided by the store's expert woodworkers and teachers.

Classes are held at a variety of times beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sign up early to ensure your spot. Classes last about 45 minutes to one hour long.

Click here for more information on the project, or to sign up at the Novi location.