My Brother's Keeper summer safety event for young kids

- An important event to help teenage boys stay safe this summer is happening Saturday, June 10. The Celebrate Summer: Safely and Successfully event is organized by the Southfield Chapter of My Brother's Keeper.

The event is geared towards middle and high school boys, especially young men of color. It's to prevent violence among young people and help them make wise decisions, and they'll also receive tips on keeping their mind and body healthy during the summer and beyond.

It's at the Southfield Parks and Rec Building and is from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Registration is currently closed. With questions, call (248) 796-4542.