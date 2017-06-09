Mobile Prince-themed block party throughout Detroit to honor 59th birthday

- There will be a mobile block party on Friday throughout downtown Detroit to celebrate the life of Prince.

The Purple Rain Block Party celebrates what would have been the singer's 59th birthday with a free mobile block party.

This means a Prince-wrapped truck, donated by Village Ford, and motorcade of little red corvettes, sponsored by the Detroit and Flint corvette clubs, will travel the streets with sights to see for onlookers.

SEE ALSO:

It begins on Russell Street, then heads to Mack Avenue, followed by Division Street. The route ends with The Purple Party at Bert's Warehouse Theater, 2277 Russell St., inside Detroit's historic Eastern Market.

The Purple Party, featuring Prince-themed cocktails, surprise celebrity guests, and dueling DJs, is hosted by Nat Morris of The Scene / New Dance Show.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

Joining Fox 2 is Jerome Benton from Morris Day and The Time, singer-songwriter Jill Jones, and Wally Stafford, Prince's former personal assistant and body guard.