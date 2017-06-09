Berkley Art Bash taking place downtown on Saturday

- Downtown Berkley's 12 Mile Road will become an art and craft lover's dream on Saturday.

The Berkley Art Bash takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along 12 Mile Road.

There you'll find paintings, live music, jewelry, photographs, garden art, pottery, gourmet foods and more.

Many of the artists live here in Michigan and create pieces to celebrate the Mitten, such as Comerica Park photographs by Sooney Kadouh, Detroit ties by Amber Krumm or a Petoskey stone necklace by Susan Jearlds.

Joining Fox 2 with more information is April McCrumb, show director and the owner of Catching Fireflies.

