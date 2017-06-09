13th Annual Motor City Tennis Alliance this weekend

- The Gay And Lesbian Tennis Alliance World Tour presents The 13th Annual Motor City Tennis Classic this weekend.

The tennis event takes place at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield and Bloomfield Tennis & Fitness in Bloomfield Township.

Competing will be more than 150 players, including competitors from Australia, Canada, Spain, England, Ireland and more.

The tournament is partnering with the Ruth Ellis Center charity in Highland Park.

Joining Fox 2 is Tim Ross, the tournament co-director.

Visit facebook.com/MotorCityTennisClassic for more information.