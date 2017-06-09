Staying hydrated without drinking water

- For those of us who hate drinking water, we can stay hydrated through other means.

Alysse Calcaterra, a registered dietitian nutritionist from Henry Ford Center for Integrative Medicine, says we should be drinking about 8-10 glasses of water a day. A quick tip - she says take your body weight in pounds and divide it in half, and that's how many ounces of water you should be drinking.

If you're among those who hate drinking water, Alysse says you can get your water through certain fruits and vegetables.

"Water makes up about 70 to 90 percent of fruits and vegetables," she says. "Your cruciferous vegetables - your broccoli, cauliflower - they hold a ton of water. Also, watermelon. Having a cup of cubed watermelon equals a cup of water."

