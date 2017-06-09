The Orbitsuns at Current Law Music Festival

- Currents Music Festival is coming to Milford June 10. Eleven bands will be performing at the day-long festival with music including rock, jazz, country and folk groups.

One of the bands performing is The Orbitsuns. They're performing at 9 p.m. They joined us on The Nine to give us a sample of their sound, which you can hear in the video player above.

Currents Music Festival is from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. at the LaFontaine Family Amphitheater. The event is free.