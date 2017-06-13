Dearborn Animal Shelter Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

- June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month and it's also kitten season! The Dearborn Animal Shelter has many cats, kittens and dogs looking for new forever homes.Les Stanford Chevrolet is partnering with the shelter to make more adoptions happen. This week they are sponsoring $50 of every adoption free, up to $2,000. They are also collecting cash and in-kind donations for the animals at their dealership. This week's pet is Helga, a 12-week old female Domestic Short hair cat. For more information about Helga and other adoptable pets follow the link to: www.MetroDetroitAnimals.org. You can also visit the Dearborn Animal Shelter, 2661 Greenfield Road, Dearborn 48120 or call 313-943-2697.