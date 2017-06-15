National Cherry Festival in Traverse City July 1-8

- It's the season to celebrate all things Michigan, and a festival dedicated to cherries is just around the corner.

The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City is July 1-8. Over the course of the week are several family activities including air shows, fireworks, parades, rides, games, concerts and, of course, lots of chances to taste a variety of cherry products.

You can get more information about the festival and order tickets to various events at www.cherryfestival.org.

National Cherry Queen Abby Kaufman also joined us in studio to tell us more. You can hear from her in the video player above.