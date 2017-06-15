First ever CraftCom taking over downtown Clawson

The first ever CraftCom kicks off in this weekend in downtown Clawson. If you're a fan of craft beer, comics, SciFi, Cosplay and live music -- this event is for you.

The 1st Annual CraftCom Street Festival is June 16-17. Entry is free. You can get more information at www.craftcomfestival.com

One of the organizers, Dustin Leslie as well as Eric Lindow of Ghostbusters Detroit also joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above.