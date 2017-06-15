Acorn Farm with Father's Day gift ideas
(WJBK) - There is still time to get the special men in your life the perfect gift.
Kathy Magaluk from Acorn Farm joins Fox 2 with some Father's Day gift ideas.
Click here for more information.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - There is still time to get the special men in your life the perfect gift.
Kathy Magaluk from Acorn Farm joins Fox 2 with some Father's Day gift ideas.
Click here for more information.