Acorn Farm with Father's Day gift ideas

Posted: Jun 15 2017 02:00PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 02:00PM EDT

(WJBK) - There is still time to get the special men in your life the perfect gift.

Kathy Magaluk from Acorn Farm joins Fox 2 with some Father's Day gift ideas.

Click here for more information.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories