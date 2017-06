- The Detroit Metro community is invited for a weekend of fun, music and fellowship this weekend at the Michigan Fun Fest June 15-18.

The festival is a cultural celebration that ties our neighboring cities together. Thousands of people attend the festival every year.

The festival is being held in the field next to the Basilica of St. Mary in Livonia on Merriman Road. For more information, visit www.michiganfunfest.com.