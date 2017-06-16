Ron Savage Day at Family Fun Fest in Hamburg Twp

- A dear member of the FOX 2 family is being remembered in a way he would have loved. Friday has been declared Ron Savage Day at the 12th Annual Hamburg Family Fun Fest in Whitmore Lake.

Ron passed away in February from a heart attack during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department. He was 63 years old.

All parking funds collected today, along with in-kind donations, will be donated to a family affected by a house fire in honor of Ron.

LISTEN: Last Call for Ron Savage

The Hamburg Family Fun Fest is June 14-17, and features the first fireworks show of the season, laser light shows, classic car show, petting zoo, toddler zone, arts and crafts, Wade Shows amusement rides and much more.

Admission and activities are free, and parking is $5. Ride wristbands are an additional cost as well.

For more information on the Hamburg Fun Fest, visit www.hamburgfunfest.com.

The Fun Fest is located at 10411 Merrill Road in Whitmore Lake, which is about 15 miles north of Ann Arbor.