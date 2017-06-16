Make Music Day in Detroit June 21

- Detroit is one of many cities across the world that will be celebrating Make Music Day on June 21. On this day, more than 150 performances will happen at more than 30 venues around the city.

The all-day, summer solstice celebration also offers workshops and concerts, free to the public and open to all ages. Make Music Detroit welcomes anyone who wants to perform, learn or teach music.

Highlights for Make Music Detroit 2017 will include two stages and a workshop/storytelling tent on the Detroit Institute of Arts' front lawn. Multiple other performance venues are situated in five walkable clusters including Eastern Market, Downtown, the Northend, Corktown and near the DIA. The all-day celebration will feature free workshops including an open house at Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME).

A full schedule of events will be posted in early June at MakeMusicDetroit.org, as well as on the Make Music Day app, available at the iTunes Store and Google Play.