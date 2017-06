- The 13th annual CorvetteFest is June 17 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. About 150 Corvettes will be on display this year from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Thomas Hoenle, President of the GMC Corvette Set Club, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the cars and the festival. You can hear from him in the video player above.