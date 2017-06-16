GM River Days returns June 23-25

- GM River Days is returning this year on the Detroit riverfront June 23-25.

The annual summer festival celebrates Detroit's RiverWalk with activities on land and on the water. Experience the RiverWalk with dozens of musical acts, a block party and other family-fun activities.

The festival happens along the riverfront from the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority Terminal & Dock just west of the GM Renaissance Center, to Rivard Plaza and the William G. Milliken State Park.

Admission to GM River Days is $3 before 3pm and $5 after 3pm to support the non-profit Detroit RiverFront Conservancy. GM River Days is FREE to enter on Friday between 11am-5pm.

For more information, visit www.riverdays.com.