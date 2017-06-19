Pink and Blue wine promotes couples health exams

- Just last month singer and actress Olivia Newton-John revealed she has breast cancer once again 25 years after first being diagnosed.

Olivia and her newphew Emerson Newton-John have teamed up with a wine called Pink and Blue, which is sold at Meijer stores. The wine spreads the message and raises funds for breast and prostate cancer awareness.

The charity is called Pink and Blue for Two. The charity urges couples to remind each other to get their annual breast and prostate exams. It also teaches people to look out for signs.

Emerson joined us in studio to tell us more about the wine and the charity. You can hear from him in the video player above.

For more information, visit www.pb42.org.